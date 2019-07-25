Was it a tornado? Pictures show funnel from summit of South Arapaho Peak, Longs Peak

Posted 7:18 am, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:24AM, July 25, 2019

A concerning sight in the sky for several viewers on Wednesday afternoon. But was it a tornado?

Photo Gallery

According to Meteorologist Chris Tomer, yes, it was, but not in the traditional sense. He believes it is a type of tornado called a Non-Supercell Landspout or Cold Air Funnel.

Normally these rank on the low-end of the Fujita scale of tornado intensity. These are not the traditional type of tornadoes that form in Tornado Alley.

He also pulled up radar from 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, and it confirms the location of a storm cell with appropriate intensity.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.