Was it a tornado? Pictures show funnel from summit of South Arapaho Peak, Longs Peak

A concerning sight in the sky for several viewers on Wednesday afternoon. But was it a tornado?

According to Meteorologist Chris Tomer, yes, it was, but not in the traditional sense. He believes it is a type of tornado called a Non-Supercell Landspout or Cold Air Funnel.

Normally these rank on the low-end of the Fujita scale of tornado intensity. These are not the traditional type of tornadoes that form in Tornado Alley.

He also pulled up radar from 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, and it confirms the location of a storm cell with appropriate intensity.