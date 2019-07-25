When you are fixing hail damage, trust is so important. Consider working with Kraftwork Design, they have an A+ Rating with the BBB. They are a smaller, boutique company and provide service one on one with the owner. They also take care of any insurance paperwork. Kraftwork Design has a special offer for Colorado's Best viewers, get $500 off a roof replacement with the code CB500. This is for first time clients. Call 720-837-2113 or go to KraftworkDesign.comAlertMe
Trust Kraftwork Design with your hail damage
-
Hail & Storm Damage Repairs – Who to Trust?
-
What You Should Know About Hail Damage & Insurance Coverage
-
Testing DIY hail protection for your car (with a high school baseball team)
-
How to avoid being dropped by your insurance company during hail season
-
Overnight Denver hail storm damages plants, forces flight cancellations
-
-
Chances of thunderstorms increase Monday afternoon
-
Colorado’s Best Kids- Road to Rome
-
Warmer but stormier days ahead for Denver and Colorado
-
8 weak tornadoes, hail hit northeastern Plains
-
Cool and rainy in metro; snow for some mountain areas
-
-
Hail Pro Repair has A+ Rating with BBB
-
Deka Lash deal 50% off
-
Miss Amazing – Phoebe Kochis – “So You Think You Can Dance”