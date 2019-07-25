U.S. President Donald Trump applauds in front of a doctored presidential seal with a double headed eagle and a set of golf clubs as he arrives to address the Teen Student Action Summit July 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conservative high school students gathered for the 4-day invited-only conference hosted by Turning Point USA to hear from conservative leaders and activists, receive activism and leadership training, and network with other attendees and organizations from across the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Trump appears in front of doctored seal with Russian and golf imagery
U.S. President Donald Trump applauds in front of a doctored presidential seal with a double headed eagle and a set of golf clubs as he arrives to address the Teen Student Action Summit July 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conservative high school students gathered for the 4-day invited-only conference hosted by Turning Point USA to hear from conservative leaders and activists, receive activism and leadership training, and network with other attendees and organizations from across the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — The White House says it didn’t know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.
Spokesman Judd Deere says officials “never saw the seal” before it was projected on a screen behind Trump as he was introduced at Turning Point USA’s teen summit on Tuesday.
The two-headed eagle bore similarity to the state seal of the Russian Federation.
The real seal has a bald eagle clutching arrows in one set of talons and an olive branch in the other.
A spokesman for Turning Point USA told The Washington Post, which first reported on the seal, that it fired a video team member for mistakenly displaying the seal.
Deere referred additional questions to Turning Point USA. The conservative group did not immediately return an emailed request for comment Thursday.