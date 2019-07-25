Suspect in fatal road rage shooting sent to hospital for mental evaluation
A mental competency evaluation has been ordered for the suspect connected to a fatal Westminster road rage shooting.
Following a status hearing held Tuesday, Jeremy Webster will be sent to a state hospital for the evaluation.
Webster is accused of shooting a family outside of a dentist’s office in June 2018.
Vaughn Bigelow, 13, was killed. His mother, Meghan, and 7-year-old brother were critically wounded along with another bystander.
Police said Webster shot the family after a road rage incident on Sheridan Boulevard.
Original story below:
A judge has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old and wounding three other people in a shooting prosecutors say was motivated by road rage.
Authorities have said Webster followed the boy’s mother, 41-year-old Meghan Bigelow, into a Westminster parking lot on June 14, 2018 after a traffic incident.
Witnesses told police that Webster opened fire, killing 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow.
The boy’s mother and 8-year-old brother, Asa, were seriously injured but recovered. An adult man also was shot.
Webster's attorneys have indicated the 23-year-old was being treated for mental health issues, including bipolar disorder.