Suspect in fatal road rage shooting sent to hospital for mental evaluation

Posted 4:56 pm, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, July 25, 2019

Jeremy Webster

A mental competency evaluation has been ordered for the suspect connected to a fatal Westminster road rage shooting.

Following a status hearing held Tuesday, Jeremy Webster will be sent to a state hospital for the evaluation.

Webster is accused of shooting a family outside of a dentist’s office in June 2018.

Vaughn Bigelow, 13, was killed. His mother, Meghan, and 7-year-old brother were critically wounded along with another bystander.

Police said Webster shot the family after a road rage incident on Sheridan Boulevard.

A judge has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old and wounding three other people in a shooting prosecutors say was motivated by road rage.

Authorities have said Webster followed the boy’s mother, 41-year-old Meghan Bigelow, into a Westminster parking lot on June 14, 2018 after a traffic incident.

Witnesses told police that Webster opened fire, killing 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow.

The boy’s mother and 8-year-old brother, Asa, were seriously injured but recovered. An adult man also was shot.

Webster’s attorneys have indicated the 23-year-old was being treated for mental health issues, including bipolar disorder.

