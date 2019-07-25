Soggy showers then drier days ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Showers and thunderstorms will be moving off the mountains and across Denver metro area on Thursday evening.

Some of the storms might contain heavy rain. The storms will be moving fast enough that flooding potential looks low.

However, localized street flooding is possible, especially if a drain gets clogged. The storms will slowly end from west to east before midnight.

Friday will be hot again with readings in the low 90s and only an isolated late-day storm possible.

The weekend will start with plenty of sunshine early Saturday followed by scattered storms late in the day.

Sunday is looking drier with only an isolated storm possible. Sunday will also be a little cooler than Saturday's 90s with highs in the mid-80s.

A string of 90-degree-plus days will move in early next week. It'll be dry on Monday and Tuesday with a few storms later in the day on Wednesday and Thursday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.