Road projects to make traffic worse at Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Traffic woes because of summer crowding are about to get worse at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Officials said Tuesday micro resurfacing on Bear Lake Road will start Monday and last until Aug. 9.

There will be single-lane closures of two miles with pilot car operations and wait times of up to 20 minutes in most areas, park officials said.

Parking lots will be closed the day before work will pass that area so lots and pullouts can be resurfaced.

On Aug. 7 and 8, there will be major delays and backups as the first two miles of Bear Lake Road are micro sealed.

Park visitors are encouraged to visit Bear Lake Road before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on those days.

Because of the high number of vehicles, location of work and possible queuing distance, it’s likely park visitors will not be able to access Bear Lake Road from Trail Ridge Road in vehicles from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days.

Park visitors should plan to access the park by the Fall River entrance on those days.

With limited parking, visitors are being encouraged to use the Hiker Shuttle, which runs every half-hour from the Estes Park Visitor Center to the park-and-ride on Bear Lake Road.

From Tuesday to Aug. 2, crack sealing will take place on Trail Ridge Road from the Colorado River Trailhead to the Grand Lake entrance.

Traffic will be controlled by a pilot car or flagger with delays of up to 20 minutes expected.

Micro resurfacing will take place on Trail Ridge Road from Rock Cut to west of the Lava Cliffs overlook from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16.

Then, beginning the week of Sept. 9, micro resurfacing will take place from the Colorado River Trailhead to the Grand Lake entrance and last about two to three weeks.

There will be single-lane closures of two miles with pilot car operations and wait times up to 20 minutes. Adjacent parking lots will also be closed on the day before work passes that area.

All work is dependent on weather conditions and will not take place on weekends and holidays.