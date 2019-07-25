Breaking: Remains found of girl missing since 1984

Poll: Trump’s 2020 prospects not looking good in Colorado

July 25, 2019

US President Donald Trump attends the first anniversary of the administration's Pledge to The American Worker initiative at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2019. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER — Magellan Strategies, a polling firm respected by Republicans in Colorado, is out with a new poll — and it doesn’t look good for President Donald Trump.

According to the survey of 500 likely voters in 2020, a majority of voters, 57%, disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, compared to only 39% who approve.

The poll also finds Trump trailing a generic Democratic candidate by 12 points.

The poll does not provide any insight into Republican Sen. Cory Gardner’s reelection chances, but it does take a closer look at Democratic Gov. Jared Polis’ approval numbers.

Among all respondents, 44% think things in Colorado are headed in the right direction, 41% feel things are on the wrong track and 15% were unsure or did not have an opinion.

Polis has a plus-12% job approval rating, with 49% approving of the job he is doing, 37% disapproving and 14% unsure.

In terms of whether Colorado’s think Polis and Democrats overreached during the legislative session this year, 72% of Republicans agree (including 54% who strongly agree) while 58% Democrats think the General Assembly overreached.

