Poll: Trump's 2020 prospects not looking good in Colorado

DENVER — Magellan Strategies, a polling firm respected by Republicans in Colorado, is out with a new poll — and it doesn’t look good for President Donald Trump.

According to the survey of 500 likely voters in 2020, a majority of voters, 57%, disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, compared to only 39% who approve.

The poll also finds Trump trailing a generic Democratic candidate by 12 points.

The poll does not provide any insight into Republican Sen. Cory Gardner’s reelection chances, but it does take a closer look at Democratic Gov. Jared Polis’ approval numbers.

Among all respondents, 44% think things in Colorado are headed in the right direction, 41% feel things are on the wrong track and 15% were unsure or did not have an opinion.

Polis has a plus-12% job approval rating, with 49% approving of the job he is doing, 37% disapproving and 14% unsure.

In terms of whether Colorado’s think Polis and Democrats overreached during the legislative session this year, 72% of Republicans agree (including 54% who strongly agree) while 58% Democrats think the General Assembly overreached.