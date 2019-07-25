Pitkin County sheriff wants Trump and Pence to pick up security tab for Aspen fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When presidents and vice presidents come to town, it isn't cheap.

This past week, Vice President Mike Pence made multiple stops in Colorado. Pence raised money in Windsor and Aspen on Monday and Tuesday.

But who should pay for the security associated with campaign stops?

The sheriff of Pitkin County, where Aspen is located, thinks his department should be cut a check.

"If the VP was to come here and appear publicly, I wouldn't ask for the money because I think that's a benefit to all of us," Sheriff Joe Disalvo told Pitkin County Commissioners this week. "If he is here for a $35,000-a-couple fundraiser, which we think netted $600,000 to $700,000, kick a little back to us locals."

Pence made no public stops during his tour.

Disalvo says traditionally, he asks the hosts of private political events to cover security costs. However, in this case, no one told him who the host was.

"I usually ask for the money in advance, make the deal in advance and we've been getting paid," Disalvo said. "In [this] case, I asked for the money in advance and nobody would tell me who the host was."

FOX31 reached out to Republican National Committee officials in Colorado. They declined to comment.

The White House has received our request for security cost clarification but so far, there has been no answer.

The Center for Public Integrity recently published how the Trump administration has failed to reimburse local police departments around the country to the tune of $841,000.

As for Disalvo, he wanted to make clear he would ask the same from Democrats -- worried that Aspen's frequent fundraisers may bankrupt his department.

"I've asked both sides for the money," DiSalvo said.