Man fatally shot while escaping Colorado Springs police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say they shot and killed a man who fled from officers after being seen with a gun in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Gazette reports the unidentified man was first confronted on foot by multiple officers in the 2200 block of Monterey Road.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the man will be identified after a scheduled autopsy.

Authorities say the man fled in a red Ford Mustang that he crashed while attempting to elude Colorado Springs officers.

Police say “at least one officer fired a shot” after the man was found on foot less than 2 miles north.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital where he died that night.

Officials would not identify the officers involved while the department investigates.

It’s the fourth fatal officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs this year.