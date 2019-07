BRIGHTON, Colo.– The Brighton Oasis Family Aquatic Park reopened the leisure pool on Thursday after it was closed on Wednesday due to fecal matter in the pool.

According to a Twitter post on Thursday morning, two staff members stayed overnight at the Aquatic Park to clean up the leisure pool.

The leisure pool and entire Aquatic Park will be open on Thursday.