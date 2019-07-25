Heavy rain possible for the evening rush hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A surge of Monsoon moisture rolls through Colorado today. It delivers our highest chance of rain of this entire week.

I'm forecasting a 40% chance of rain/t-storms today in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The biggest threat is flash flooding. Highs around 86.

The Mountains can expect rain/t-storms by late morning through tonight. Watch for lightning and flash flooding. Highs 70s and 80s.

Drier and hotter on Friday. Highs in 90s.

A small surge of Monsoon moisture rotates through Colorado on Saturday afternoon/night. This raises the chance of rain/t-storms on Saturday to 30%. Highs will be around 90.

Sunday looks a notch drier with a 20% chance of rain/t-storms. Highs around 85.

Hotter and drier next week with 90s.

