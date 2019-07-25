Katie McCann Lee, D.D.S., owner of Aurora Modern Dentistry, is a 2019 recipient of Incisal Edge's prestigious "40 Under 40" national award for Dentists. First-time patients who mention Colorado's Best, will get a FREE Exam, X-Rays, and Healthy-Mouth Cleaning. Call 303-366-5100. The address is 10650 E. Garden Dr., Suite 106, in Aurora.AlertMe
FREE Exam, X-Rays, Healthy-Mouth Cleaning – Aurora Modern Dentistry
-
Aurora Modern Dentistry – FREE Exam, X-Rays, Healthy-Mouth Cleaning for First Time Patients
-
Oreck Orbiter – Amazing New “Dry Cleaning” Machine at Anderson’s Vacuum
-
Get Carpets & Floors Clean for GRADUATION parties!
-
Captain Marvel DVD giveaway
-
Teeth Implants & Cleanings – Aspenwood Dental
-
-
Melt the stress at Club Pilates Aurora
-
4th of July & Summer Cocktails with Breckenridge Distillery
-
Pilates melts the stress
-
Teeth Cleanings to Implants – You Will LOVE Aspenwood Dental
-
Clean carpets for summer
-
-
Deka Lash deal 50% off
-
The Summit – Get $40 Worth of Game Play for $20
-
Research: Humans are growing little skull horns because of phones