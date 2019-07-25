Breaking: Remains found of girl missing since 1984

Former Rockies great, 5-time All-Star Tulowitzki retires after leg injuries

Troy Tulowitzki #2 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after flying out in the seventh inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field on July 25, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, a catalyst on the 2007 Rockies who made it to their only World Series, said Thursday he is retiring from Major League Baseball after injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017.

Tulowitzki was National Rookie of the Year runner-up and a five-time All-Star with the Rockies.

But he appeared in only five games with the New York Yankees this season before straining his left calf on April 3.

He announced his retirement in a statement distributed by the Yankees before they opened their series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Tulowitzki says it’s been an honor to play in the major leagues and that he wants to remain involved in the game by working with young players.

He finishes with a .290 average, 225 homers and 780 RBI in 13 seasons with the Rockies (2006-15), Toronto Blue Jays (2015-17) and Yankees.

