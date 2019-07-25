Expiration Guide on Beauty Products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When was the last time you cleaned up the stuff in your makeup bag, and When was the last time you cleared out old facial wash or moisturizers that you've hoarded in your bathroom? If you can't recall the last time you did a cleanse, it may be time to do so now.

Bacteria, grime, and dirt accumulate pretty quickly on your beauty products when you use them daily.

Michael Moore with Moore For Life tells us when to toss those used up brushes and what you need to know when it comes to make up expiration.