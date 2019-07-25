Breaking: Remains found of girl missing since 1984

Expiration Guide on Beauty Products

Posted 10:09 am, July 25, 2019, by

When was the last time you cleaned up the stuff in your makeup bag, and When was the last time you cleared out old facial wash or moisturizers that you've hoarded in your bathroom?  If you can't recall the last time you did a cleanse, it may be time to do so now.

Bacteria, grime, and dirt accumulate pretty quickly on your beauty products when you use them daily.

Michael Moore with Moore For Life tells us when to toss those used up brushes and what you need to know when it comes to make up expiration.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.