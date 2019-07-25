Denver PD asks for help finding suspects in assault on at-risk adult downtown

Posted 5:00 pm, July 25, 2019, by

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find the people suspected of assaulting an at-risk adult downtown earlier this month.

DPD said Thursday that the alleged assault occurred about 1:20 p.m. on July 15 near 15th Street and Court Place.

Both suspects are wanted for aggravated assault.

The first suspect is described as a male who was wearing a tan shirt and had a wrist band on his right hand.

DPD described the second suspect as a male who was wearing a red shirt at the time of the assault and has a full sleeve of tattoos on both arms.

Those with information are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Police did not release details about the assaulted person’s injuries or why they are considered at-risk.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.