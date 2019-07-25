Denver PD asks for help finding suspects in assault on at-risk adult downtown

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find the people suspected of assaulting an at-risk adult downtown earlier this month.

DPD said Thursday that the alleged assault occurred about 1:20 p.m. on July 15 near 15th Street and Court Place.

Both suspects are wanted for aggravated assault.

The first suspect is described as a male who was wearing a tan shirt and had a wrist band on his right hand.

DPD described the second suspect as a male who was wearing a red shirt at the time of the assault and has a full sleeve of tattoos on both arms.

Those with information are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Police did not release details about the assaulted person’s injuries or why they are considered at-risk.