If you have been thinking of getting lash extensions, go to the specialists at Deka Lash. Colorado's Best host Joana Canals tried them out and shows them off on the show. It is Colorado's Best Summer of fun deal. CLICK HERE to get 50% off. You will pay $40 for an $80 gift certificate for an initial set of lashes. You will get your gift certificate on demand and you can use it at one of their five Colorado locations.AlertMe
Deka Lash deal 50% off
-
Get 50% off at Syrup- Colorado’s Best Deal
-
Syrup Deal 50% off
-
Taco Festival is back
-
Get 50% off at SNÖBAHN
-
Dos Luces Brewery- HALF OFF
-
-
Half Price Deal – Car Wash USA Express – 10 Locations
-
New windows and doors for the Summer
-
Cranelli’s – Italian Simplicity with a Rustic Touch
-
Marg’s World Taco Bistro – Half Price Deal
-
A New YOU – 20 Day Challenge
-
-
Lose 20 pounds in 20 days
-
LuxStone of Colorado has 60-60-60 SALE on New Bath or Shower!
-
Never Too Late to Get That Bikini Bod!