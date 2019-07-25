Clever Mister Christmas – Artist Scott Hildebrandt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of Colorado's Best Artists, Scott Hildebrandt, shows off his unique and amazing creations, using vintage and antique items and filling them with wonderful miniatures and lights! See why they call him "Mister Christmas"! Paula met him at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival and you can also see him soon at the Crested Butte Arts Festival the weekend of August 2nd, as well as the Affordable Arts Festival in Littleton, Aug. 25th.