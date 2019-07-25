One of Colorado's Best Artists, Scott Hildebrandt, shows off his unique and amazing creations, using vintage and antique items and filling them with wonderful miniatures and lights! See why they call him "Mister Christmas"! Paula met him at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival and you can also see him soon at the Crested Butte Arts Festival the weekend of August 2nd, as well as the Affordable Arts Festival in Littleton, Aug. 25th.AlertMe
Clever Mister Christmas – Artist Scott Hildebrandt
-
Affordable Arts Festival – 8/25
-
Cherry Creek Arts Festival draws colorful crowd
-
Denver uses street art to highlight city’s urban forest
-
Denver Chalk Art Festival
-
Denver Arts Festival
-
-
Things to do in Denver during the spring
-
Colorado Governor’s Art Show
-
Taco Festival is back
-
He ran with the bulls and escaped unscathed. Then he went back for a selfie
-
Giant wooden troll reopens at new home in Breckenridge
-
-
Color of Conversation Film Festival – July 18th- 20th
-
Half of all skydiving-related deaths in U.S. this year connected to Longmont business
-
Unique musical festival held in the stillness of Seven Stones Cemetery