Capital Punishment resumes for first time in 16 years; executions scheduled for 5 death row inmates

Posted 8:44 am, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45AM, July 25, 2019

WASHINGTON– The Justice Department says it will carry out executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003.

The department says five inmates will be executed, starting in December.

In 2014, President Barack Obama directed the department to conduct a review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs. That review resulted in what effectively was a freeze on executions.

The department says the Bureau of Prisons has completed the review and the executions can continue.

 
