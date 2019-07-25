Buskerfest to Celebrate Colorado Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado Day is on Thursday, August 1st, so why not celebrate by attending the Union Station Buskerfest in Downtown Denver. The event is held on Denver Union Station's Wynkoop Plaza.

Buskers are street entertainers who perform in public spaces to audiences around the world. The Union Station Buskerfest will feature internationally acclaimed street performers including bucket drummer Peter Rabbit, acrobatic sensation The Street Circus, escape artist Tianna the Traveller, comedy juggling all-star Sam Malcolm, world-champion foot juggler Peter Irish, human statue Paul Borillo and the incredible Gora Gora Orkestar.

Street shows happen throughout the weekend starting at 5pm on Thursday and Friday, 10am on Saturday, and 11am on Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.