× Boulder County Sheriff: 2 men arrested on 67 felony charges including car thefts, burglaries

BOULDER, Colo. — Two men have been arrested on 67 felony charges and 20 misdemeanor charges in connection to vehicle thefts, residential burglaries, vehicle trespasses and thefts, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The sheriff’s office worked with Boulder police on the investigation.

The suspects are Tanner Valdez, 26, and Matthew Moore, 25. Their charges are linked to 39 criminal cases: 20 from Boulder police; 11 from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office; one from Erie police; one from Lafayette police; one from Nederland police; three from Broomfield police; one from Golden police and one from the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release issued Thursday, the sheriff’s office said significant charges against the suspects include:

28 counts of theft with a total theft amount over $35,000

27 counts of vehicle trespass

16 counts of stolen license plates

10 counts of motor vehicle theft

10 counts of identity theft

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

One count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

“In all of these cases, all vehicles that were stolen or trespassed were left unlocked with the keys in the vehicle or had a spare key hidden inside the vehicles and valuables were left in the vehicles. In all the burglaries garages were either left open or unlocked,” the sheriff’s office said in the press release.

Valdez is currently in a Colorado corrections facility serving a five-year sentence for prior motor vehicle theft and other property crimes. He will be taken to the Boulder County Jail to face the new charges.

Moore was arrested in Wheat Ridge on July 17. He was driving a stolen vehicle out of Erie at the time.

“At the time of arrest Moore had five felony arrest warrants and is currently being detained at the Boulder County Jail,” the press release states.