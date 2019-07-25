Body of missing rafter found in Poudre River identified

Breaking: Remains found of girl missing since 1984

Posted 11:12 am, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:35AM, July 25, 2019

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a missing man whose body was found in the Poudre River has been identified.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office said Thursday that David Smith, 57, of Fort Collins was last seen on June 29 after falling from a raft into the river.

A kayaker found his body near Poudre Park in Fort Collins about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, about 4 miles downstream of where Smith went missing.

Smith is one of 20 people who have died on Colorado waterways this spring and summer.

