Beer and Ice Cream? Yes, it’s a thing

Posted 10:27 am, July 25, 2019, by

It's the perfect summer combination, beer and ice cream pairing.  The Denver Beer Company have crafted five delicious summer brews that the chefs over at Little Man Ice Cream have paired five unique ice cream flavors for a pairing that is sweet and soothing in the summer sun.

Tickets are still available for this weekend's Beer & Ice Cream Pairing

What:Denver Beer Co. Beer + Ice Cream Pairing
When (day and time): July 27 & July 28, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Denver Beer Co. Platte Street, Denver Beer Co. Arvada
Cost: $20 for five 4-ounce beers and five mini ice cream scoops

