$500 Reward: Valuable dinosaur sculpture goes missing from Colorado Springs retail center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A valuable dinosaur sculpture went missing from The Market at Spring Creek in Colorado Springs on Saturday, July 13.

The retail shop is now asking for the public’s help in finding Deeno the missing Brontosaurus. It has even offered up a $500.00 reward for the person who returns the dinosaur.

The Market at Spring Creek shared a post on its Facebook page asking for anyone who sees the missing dinosaur to post a picture to its page. The page is also asking people to use the hashtag #FindDeenotheDino on social media to spread the word.