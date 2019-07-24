× Woman cited for criminal tampering following removal, vandalizing of US flag at Aurora ICE facility

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was cited for criminal tampering following the removal and vandalizing of an American flag at an ICE detention facility in Aurora earlier this month.

The Aurora Police Department said Wednesday that multiple tips led to the woman being issued a criminal summons.

However, APD said several people remain at large:

Can You Help Us ID ?#LightsForLiberty Protest Suspects

Multiple tips led to 1 person being issued a criminal summons. The remaining 2 groups below needs to be ID'd in relation to the US & CO flags. Plz send tips to APDCrimeTips@AuroraGov.org or @CrimeStoppersCO for 💰 reward. pic.twitter.com/7WUF5HkR7r — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 24, 2019

The name of the woman cited has not yet been released.

The flag was removed on July 12.

According to the Associated Press, protesters pulled down the American flag in front of the detention center, tried to burn it and replaced it with a Mexican flag.

The protest, which was one of many coordinated across the country, drew about 2,000 people and was mostly peaceful.

However, police said that a few people passed a makeshift barrier outside the center run by the GEO Group and crossed a vehicle bridge, causing hundreds to follow.

Some removed three flags — the U.S., Colorado and GEO flags. The two other flags were replaced with ones with anti-police messages.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can also be emailed to apdcrimetips@auroragov.org. A reward of up to $4,000 is being offered.