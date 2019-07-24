Temperatures cool to the 80s on Thursday as rain chances go up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a few scattered showers and storms across the mountains and Front Range on Wednesday night, but most spots will stay dry.

The main threats with the storms that do develop will be gusty winds and lightning.

Heading into Thursday, the moisture in Colorado's atmosphere will increase, making the threat for heavy rain higher for the afternoon.

Some places could see up to a half-inch or even 1 inch of rain from Thursday's storms. Because of the increase in cloud cover and rainfall, high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Temperatures in the 90s arrive again on Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances look pretty low on Friday, but an isolated storm can't be ruled out.

Storm chances will go up for the weekend. Drier weather moves in next week as high temperatures climb back to the 90s.

Beyond the next seven days, there's a high chance of above-average temperatures in Colorado to start August. And it will be wetter than average weather in western Colorado for the first week of August.

