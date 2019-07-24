× Suspect in North Capitol Hill sexual assault, burglary arrested

DENVER — A man wanted in connection to a random attack on a woman inside her North Capitol Hill apartment has been arrested, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

Richard Matovic, 39, is being held for investigation of sexual assault and first-degree burglary for the crimes that happened in the 1600 block of North Logan Street.

The incident happened about 1:40 a.m. Monday in the Jefferson building, near East 16th Avenue and Logan Street.

Police said Matovic got into the apartment after the woman had her door cracked because of the heat.

She was asleep when Matovic allegedly came in and sexually assaulted her.

“Plenty of good people here, but it’s a high-traffic area,” the woman’s boyfriend said. “These low lifes making their way through this area.”

Police said they received numerous tips that led to Matovic’s arrest.

Matovic is due in court on Wednesday.