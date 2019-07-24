Some concerned about homeless at Arvada splash pads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Some Arvada residents are concerned about homeless people at splash pads.

The splash pads are designed to give children a place to play and keep cool during the summer.

One of the splash pads is located at West 57th Avenue and Old Wadsworth Boulevard in Olde Town Arvada.

On Tuesday, Sophia Evangelista was there with her two children. She said that during the past couple of years, she has noticed an increase in homeless people at the splash pad.

“I’m used to it. If you’re not, it’s a whole other world,” Evangelista said.

Arvada Police Department Det. Dave Snelling says most of the homeless population is not causing problems. However, police have a new outreach team to deal with a growing community.

“First thing we need to understand: being homeless is not a criminal offense,” Snelling said. “The police department has developed a team -- a Community Outreach Resource and Enforcement Team -- to go into areas of concern.”