Singer and songwriter Kelly Triplett

Posted 2:25 pm, July 24, 2019, by

Every Thursday through Saturday there's a pop-up happy hour under the iconic glass top at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. You can enjoy cocktails and food... in addition to some great music from performers like Kelly Triplett. she joined us on the show to share her amazing talent.

Kelly will be performing originals and covers from 5 to 7:30 pm at the Sterling Vineyards Glass Top Bar at the Denver Performing Arts Complex  July 26th and September 19th. The events are free. You can visit KellyTriplett.com to sign up for her email list or get a free download.

 

 

