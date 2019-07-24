× Sen. Kamala Harris to make presidential campaign stop in Denver

DENVER — Sen. Kamala Harris will visit Denver in August as part of her presidential campaign.

Harris’ campaign announced Wednesday that the rally will be held the evening of Friday, Aug. 2.

“In Denver, she will hold a campaign organizing event and rally voters behind her ‘3AM Agenda’ to address the problems that keep Americans up at night,” a press release from the campaign states.

The specific location of the rally has not yet been released.

People hoping to attend the event must RSVP through Harris’ website.

Colorado will hold its presidential primary in March 2020.