Sen. Kamala Harris to make presidential campaign stop in Denver

Posted 5:50 pm, July 24, 2019, by

Kamala Harris speaks on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

DENVER — Sen. Kamala Harris will visit Denver in August as part of her presidential campaign.

Harris’ campaign announced Wednesday that the rally will be held the evening of Friday, Aug. 2.

“In Denver, she will hold a campaign organizing event and rally voters behind her ‘3AM Agenda’ to address the problems that keep Americans up at night,” a press release from the campaign states.

The specific location of the rally has not yet been released.

People hoping to attend the event must RSVP through Harris’ website.

Colorado will hold its presidential primary in March 2020.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.