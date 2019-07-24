Rare tornado in southern Colorado damages homes near DeWeese Reservoir

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. —A tornado touched down just after 5 p.m. Monday a few miles northwest of Westcliffe, directly next to Deweese Reservoir.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday it estimates the tornado was on the ground for only a few minutes. Winds maxed out at 70 mph and the path was around one-half mile long, with a width of up to 25 yards.

Preliminary damage survey results of the tornado on July 22nd near DeWeese Reservoir north of Westcliffe. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rR7MsVg8Gu — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 23, 2019

The preliminary damage survey indicates the tornado is classified as an EFO.

There have been no reports of any injuries, but multiple properties sustained extensive damages.

While tornadoes at higher elevations are less frequent, they do happen from time to time. In July of 2018, there were two different tornadoes in South Park, near Fairplay.