Procession for Army Specialist killed in motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-- The Federal Protection Agency provided a Dignified Honors Motorcade for Specialist JaJuan Richardson on Wednesday morning.

Army Specialist JaJuan Richardson, 31, of Fountain, was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday in Colorado Springs.

According to our news partners, Richardson was wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The Motorcade traveled from Colorado Springs to Denver International Airport.

Richardson's body will be taken to his hometown in Louisiana.

According to the Federal Protection Agency, Richardson arrived at Fort Carson in September of 2017. He was deployed to Germany from June 2018 to March 2019.

Richardson received the following awards while serving: