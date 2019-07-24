Parker girl collects school supplies for needy families for birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- A Parker girl is collecting school supplies for needy families instead of gifts for her birthday.

Walking into Cherokee Trail Elementary, one can’t miss the painted message greeting visitors at the entrance: "take care of one another." Six-year-old Emma Burson is taking that message to heart.

“Some kids, their parents don’t have money, and they only have one dollar,” Burson said. “Some kids look really sad and I want them to be very happy with the things that they want for school.”

Instead of asking for presents this year for her birthday, Burson asked her friends to donate school supplies for students in need in the Parker community, adding to a colorful bin of pencils, backpacks and glue.

“A lot of those kids are very self-conscious and they don’t want other kids to know,” said Principal Josh Miller. “Now, they can focus on their academics, they can focus on loving school and having fun here.”

Miller says they’ll give the supplies to their school-based psychologist to give to families in need. The rest could be donated to other schools in the district.

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop off supplies at Cherokee Trail Elementary between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.