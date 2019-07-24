× One person in critical condition after west Denver shooting

DENVER — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the Barnum West neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

About 4:20 p.m., the Denver Police Department said via Twitter that its officers were investigating the shooting, which occurred near the intersection of Winona Court and West Short Place.

The injured person was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police have not provided information about a suspect.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more information.