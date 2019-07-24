Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is National Tequila Day, yes there's a day for that and what better way to celebrate then a day at the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant. The Rio began serving the Classic Rio Marg in 1986 and have been sourcing and pouring many fine tequilas for years.

This year, with more people enjoying tequila than ever, National Tequila will be an even bigger deal at all six Rios, with half off all tequilas all day including their special Vault tequilas!

Ways to celebrate National Tequila Day at the Rio (July 24):