Multiple businesses targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries in Littleton

Posted 7:25 am, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:54AM, July 24, 2019

LITTLETON, Colo.– At least four businesses were targeted on Wednesday morning in smash-and-grab burglaries in Jefferson County, according to Littleton police.

  • JP Nori Sushi at 5302 South Federal Boulevard
  • Napa Nectars at 5302 South Federal Boulevard
  • Dairy Queen at 2897 West Belleview Avenue
  • Subway at 2897 West Belleview Avenue

According to police, two male suspects were seen in surveillance video wearing grey hoodies and black pants.

Another surveillance video shows the same suspects pulling up in what appears to be an SUV, possibly a Jeep, according to police.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.