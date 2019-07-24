× Multiple businesses targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo.– At least four businesses were targeted on Wednesday morning in smash-and-grab burglaries in Jefferson County, according to Littleton police.

JP Nori Sushi at 5302 South Federal Boulevard

Napa Nectars at 5302 South Federal Boulevard

Dairy Queen at 2897 West Belleview Avenue

Subway at 2897 West Belleview Avenue

According to police, two male suspects were seen in surveillance video wearing grey hoodies and black pants.

Another surveillance video shows the same suspects pulling up in what appears to be an SUV, possibly a Jeep, according to police.