Kayaker finds body in Poudre River in northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Authorities have recovered a body from northern Colorado’s Poudre River about 4 miles downstream of where a rafter went missing late last month.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports a kayaker found the body near Poudre Park on Tuesday afternoon. Deborah Reisdorff, a spokeswoman for the Larimer County coroner’s office, says the body has not been identified, and investigators have not indicated if they believe it is that of 57-year-old David Smith.

Smith, of Fort Collins, went missing after his raft capsized June 29. Search and rescue crews looked for him along 12 miles of the river, using a drone, a helicopter and divers.