Kayaker finds body in Poudre River in northern Colorado

Posted 7:20 pm, July 24, 2019, by

Photo: Getty Images

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Authorities have recovered a body from northern Colorado’s Poudre River about 4 miles downstream of where a rafter went missing late last month.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports a kayaker found the body near Poudre Park on Tuesday afternoon. Deborah Reisdorff, a spokeswoman for the Larimer County coroner’s office, says the body has not been identified, and investigators have not indicated if they believe it is that of 57-year-old David Smith.

Smith, of Fort Collins, went missing after his raft capsized June 29. Search and rescue crews looked for him along 12 miles of the river, using a drone, a helicopter and divers.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.