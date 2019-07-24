Greeley Hat Works marks 110 years of business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- A Greeley hat-making company is marking 110 years in business.

When the Greeley Hat Works company opened its doors in 1909, the Ford Model T was one year old, President William Howard Taft was inaugurated and the Army Air Corps formed and took its first delivery from the Wright brothers.

Time has passed, but Greeley Hat Works has remained a staple in the community.

“It’s a way of life. It’s, 'Yes sir, no sir, yes ma’am, no ma’am.' Open the door for ladies, respecting your elders kind of thing," said Travis Hamblen, Greeley Hat Works manager.

In every way, it is an old-fashioned working hat shop. They make them, shape them and customize them.

“I think the best part, the most fulfilling, is pulling [the brim] apart. You hear this nice little snap," said hat maker Daniel Gilstead as he does a measure cut on a western hat he’s building.

The western hat is an American icon, and they come in all shapes and sizes. The cowboy is an American icon as well. And as long as he’s around, Greeley Hat Works likely will be too.