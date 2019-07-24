Fountain, Monument pass resolutions formally opposing Electoral College law

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The cities of Fountain and Monument have passed resolutions opposing a law that could give Colorado’s presidential electoral votes to the national popular vote winner.

The Gazette reports the resolutions come as a citizen campaign to repeal the law in 2020 prepares to deliver petitions to the secretary of state.

Monument Mayor Don Wilson is helping lead the drive, which has collected more than 185,000 voter signatures.

Gov. Jared Polis signed a law in March pledging Colorado’s electoral college votes to the popular vote winner if enough states with a collective 270 electoral votes join the so-called National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

Currently, Colorado’s electoral votes go to whoever wins the popular vote in Colorado.

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have joined the compact, totaling 197 electoral college votes.