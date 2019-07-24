Fort Collins police start program allowing people to share footage from security cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The Fort Collins Police Department has started a program that allows people to share footage collected on surveillance cameras and video doorbells.

The program is called "Patio Patrol."

“Obviously, the patio is one of those places where people gather,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda. “The idea is: there are many things going on you can see from your patio.”

If you live in the city and your house has a surveillance camera or a video doorbell, you can sign up on the city website for free.

“The community member gets to decide when they want to communicate and when they don’t,” said Swoboda.

If a crime is committed or accident occurs in a specific area, authorities can look at their database to see if any homes or business have cameras. The police department can then ask that resident if their surveillance system caught any relevant footage.

The resident can then send a screenshot or link to the video.

“We do what’s called a neighborhood canvas. This will help us be more efficient with that,” said Swoboda.