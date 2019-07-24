× Former Rockies player sends Nationals Park into a frenzy with ‘Baby Shark’ walk-up song

WASHINGTON, D.C. — There was a moment during the Rockies game on Tuesday night against the Nationals that Baby Shark fans are still talking about today.

Former Rockies outfielder, Gerardo Parra, plays for the Nationals now. On Tuesday night, he came into the game during the 7th inning to pinch hit. It was not his hit that gained national attention. It was his walk-up song.

You've gotta see Gerardo Parra's Baby Shark intro. This is WILD. pic.twitter.com/kjmb6vaoUl — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 24, 2019

Yes, he chose to walk-up to the batter’s box to the “Baby Shark” song. The majority of Nationals Park joined in by showing off their shark moves.

People on Twitter exploded with comments of approval.

I might go back to @Nationals Park because of Parra and pretend that "Points" doesn't exist! My kids need to hear Baby Shark and watch @Nationals Park go crazy! #onepursuit — Tim Taber (@Natss9) July 24, 2019

My seats are up in the gallery level, and it was very cool to see so much of the park doing this during a Parra AB the last game I was at. Love how it got started. Love how the whole team embraces it ⚾️🦈 #BabyShark https://t.co/VHU76NDYRU — Erika (@UVAHooGirl) July 24, 2019

Baby Shark has taken over Nats Park 😂 Parra has injected so much life into this club. #OnePursuit — Kyle Ashton (@beefdaddy4) July 24, 2019