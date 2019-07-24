Former Rockies player sends Nationals Park into a frenzy with ‘Baby Shark’ walk-up song
WASHINGTON, D.C. — There was a moment during the Rockies game on Tuesday night against the Nationals that Baby Shark fans are still talking about today.
Former Rockies outfielder, Gerardo Parra, plays for the Nationals now. On Tuesday night, he came into the game during the 7th inning to pinch hit. It was not his hit that gained national attention. It was his walk-up song.
Yes, he chose to walk-up to the batter’s box to the “Baby Shark” song. The majority of Nationals Park joined in by showing off their shark moves.
People on Twitter exploded with comments of approval.AlertMe