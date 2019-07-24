Douglas County Fair – July 27th to Aug. 4th

Get ready for a bigger brand of fun because it's time for the 101st celebration of the Douglas County Fair!  It's happening Saturday, July 27th - Sunday, Aug. 4th at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. You can get discounted rodeo tickets and FREE general admission tickets thanks to the Douglas County Fair Foundation.

