Don’t be Afraid of Those Beets!

Fresh beets are in season from now through October and have a sweet flavor and tender texture.

A lot of poeple are afraid to cook with them and get scared off by them at the market or grocery store with their leafy tops and often dusty texture, but they're easier to prepare than they appear.

The Source Hotel & Market Hall Executive Chef Jean Luc shows how to prepare the perfect beet!

Roasted Beets Salad with whipped Goat Cheese served with a Tomato-Ginger Vinaigrette by Executive Chef Jean-Luc Voegele

Serves 12 - Roasted Beets Salad Ingredients:

3 Lbs. Red Beets

1/2 c. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbsp. Banyuls Vinegar

1 Tbsp. Chopped Chives

1 Tbsp. Chopped Italian Parsley

2 Tbsp. Chopped Shallots

1 Tbsp. Dried Cherries (Blanched and Chopped)

1 Tbsp. Walnuts (small pieces)

1 Tbsp. Fresh Ginger Minced

1 cup Tomato cubes

2 T. Kosher Salt

1 T. White ground pepper

Goat Cheese mixture Ingredients:

1/2 c. half & half

1 Lbs. Goat Cheese

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. White ground pepper

Tomato Vinaigrette Ingredients:

1 cup Tomato cubes

½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ cup Banyuls Vinegar

1 Tbsp Chopped Italian Parsley

1 Tbsp. Chopped Shallots

1 Tbsp. Chopped Chives

1 Tbsp. Fresh Ginger Minced

2 T. Kosher Salt

1 T. White ground pepper

Garnishing Ingredients:

12 ea. Italian parsley springs

12 ea. Cherry tomatoes cut in half

Preparation:

To prepare the beets salad:

Wash the beets in running water and scrap off all the dirt. Drain them and wrap the beets in aluminum foil and bake in 350(F) oven until soft, approximately1-1/2 hours.

After they cool down, peel of the skin. Then shred them.

In a large bowl mix and whip the oil and vinegar with the salt & pepper as a vinaigrette, then add chives, parsley, shallots, dried cherries, ginger, tomato, Walnuts. Check the seasoning.

To prepare the goat cheese:

Mix the cheese with the half & half in a kitchen aid mixer and add the seasoning. Let it get smooth. Then reserve it in a piping bag with a star tip.

To prepare the vinaigrette: In a bowl mix oil, vinegar, salt and pepper with a Wisk to emulsify the vinaigrette. Then add all the other ingredients and check the seasoning.

Assembly of the salad:

Use a 3 inch round circle and start filling it up ¾ with the beet salad or use an ice cream scooper then add the goat cheese. Drizzle the vinaigrette around the plate and decorate with cherry tomatoes and a spring of parsley.