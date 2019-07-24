Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Denver Outlaws Dancers are hosting their annual Youth Dance and Cheer Clinic and Halftime performance. Children of all levels of dance and cheer experience 5-18 years of age are welcome to join the fun! Come learn from the dancers who cheer on the Denver Outlaws Lacrosse team at Broncos Stadium at Mile High! This year, the clinic participants will perform at the Outlaws Military Salute Game and will dance to a medley of military themed music to honor those Americans in the services protecting our great Nation!

Date of Clinic: Friday, August 2, 2019 from 11 AM-3PM

Date of Performance: Halftime during the 4 pm Outlaws Game on Saturday, August 3, 2019

Ages of Participants: 5-18 years of age

Cost: $65.00 Includes Clinic, 1 ticket to the Game, and Clinic T-Shirt. Optionla to purchase a JDOD Bow for $10.00

Register online at Denveroutlaws.com. Click on “Dancers” from the drop down menu bar, then “Jr. Dancer”