Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks public for input on future state parks

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking Coloradans for input on what they value as the agency looks to open more state parks.

There are currently 41 state parks in Colorado. CPW said it is exploring options to open new state parks due to a rising number of visitors each year, which has led to long lines at some park entrances.

“As CPW considers possible new properties, we want to hear from the public about what characteristics and qualities they would like to experience at future state parks,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow in a press release issued Wednesday. “Our vision is that Colorado’s state parks connect people to natural wonders. Every state park should offer a unique place to experience Colorado and live life outside.”

CPW says the following criteria are considered when evaluating a space for a potential future state park:

• Outstanding nature-based recreation

• Natural resource value and conservation

• Meets Colorado’s needs

• Relevance and community value

• Financial sustainability

Anyone can provide their opinion on future state parks on the CPW website.

Comments will be accepted until Aug. 15.

After comments are reviewed, CPW will revise criteria and present a final version to the Parks and Wildlife Commission in September.

“Governor Polis’ support for increasing access for all people is helping to drive conversations around the state of what and where future parks could be,” the CPW press release states.