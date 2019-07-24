Climber falls to death from cliff in Colorado Springs

Posted 8:30 am, July 24, 2019, by

Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs. (Photo: KRDO)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities say a man died after falling about 85 feet while climbing a cliff at Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports the man, who was not carrying any identification but appeared to be in his mid-60s, was climbing in a prohibited area blocked off by a chain-link fence when he fell Tuesday afternoon.

He was already dead when police arrived.

Investigators say recent rainfall might have contributed to slippery conditions on the cliff.

No other information was released.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 38.851866 by -104.878492.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.