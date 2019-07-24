× Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle near Denver Country Club; driver cited

DENVER — A woman died after a vehicle struck her while she was riding a bike near Denver Country Club Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of South Marion Parkway and East Bayaud Avenue about 4:30 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital, but died from her injuries.

DPD said the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman was cited for careless driving resulting in death.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.