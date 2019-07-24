× Suspect in June homicide in Arvada found in Garfield County

ARVADA, Colo. — An arrest warrant was obtained for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide last month, the Arvada Police Department said Wednesday.

Christopher Moffat, 36, is currently being held in the Garfield County Jail on unrelated charges.

On June 19 just before 10 a.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of Welch Court on a report of a body in a vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle parked on the curb line of Ralston Place.

The victim inside the vehicle was later identified as Veronica Sarinana. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of her death as a homicide.

Police said Moffat and Sarinana knew each other. The arrest warrant obtained is for a charge of first-degree murder.