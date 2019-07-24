Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend without dropping a lot of cash you need to head out to the Arapahoe County Fair! It's got all the things you love about the fair from carnival rides to games, funnel cakes and some new features that include a Mexican Rodeo and a Colorado home brew and food festival.

The 2019 Arapahoe County Fair is happening July 25th through the 28th at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds at 25690 East Quincy Avenue in Aurora.

Pre-sale tickets are available online at ArapahoeCountyFair.com. If you purchase your ticket prior to 4 pm on July 25th you'll save $5.