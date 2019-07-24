Another free pancake breakfast in Cheyenne Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The lines started forming as early as 5 o’clock Wednesday morning for a second free pancake breakfast in downtown Cheyenne. The breakfast is a western tradition going back more than 50 years.

Each year, folks from all over the world who are attending Cheyenne Frontier Days make it a point to stop by the Depot Plaza in Cheyenne to take part in the event.

According to volunteers, more than 100,000 flapjacks, 3,000 pounds of ham, 9,200 cartons of milk and 520 gallons of coffee are served up.

The breakfast takes place from 7am to 9am on Wednesday.

Another free pancake breakfast took place on Monday.